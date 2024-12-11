Ontario First Nation police force to become essential service and double in size

December 10, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A First Nation police force in northern Ontario will become an essential service as it opts into provincial legislation governing police boards.

Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says the agreement signed by Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Board will allow the force to have the same standards as every other force across the province.

Fiddler says the historic agreement will allow the force to hire double the number of officers who patrol 34 First Nations in northern Ontario, including some remote, fly-in First Nations.

Board chair Frank McKay says the move will allow the creation of specialized units for the first time.

He says the police service can now have a homicide squad or a K9 unit and will not have to rely on and wait for the Ontario Provincial Police to help out.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the province will provide $514 million over three years to allow the police force to staff up so officers do not have to work alone anymore without backup.

