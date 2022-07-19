Ontario fiscal watchdog projects smaller deficit due to lower-than-planned spending

July 19, 2022 at 14 h 53 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog is projecting a deficit $5.4 billion smaller than the most recent figure projected by the government.

The Financial Accountability Office said it arrived at its $8.1 billion deficit figure after reviewing government spending and finding that the province spent less than planned across all programs.

The government had projected a deficit of $13.5 billion in its most recent budget.

The watchdog report published today found the province spent $7.2 billion less than planned in the last fiscal year.

There was also a $1.8 billion balance left in unallocated contingency funds.

The FAO says the savings will go to reducing the province’s budget deficit and net debt. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Porter Airlines orders 20 more Embraer E195-E2 jets
Ontario News

Porter Airlines orders 20 more Embraer E195-E2 jets

TORONTO — Porter Airlines has announced a firm order for 20 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets with a total list price value of US$1.56…

Ontario News

Woman dead, man critically injured in crash on Highway 401 west of Toronto

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a woman has died and a man is in critical condition after an SUV plowed…