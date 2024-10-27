Ontario government moves to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

October 27, 2024 at 15 h 29 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer.

Premier Doug Ford says his government will soon put forward legislation that, if passed, will keep the tax at nine cents per litre until June 30.

The legislation would also extend the 5.3-cent cut to the price of diesel fuel.

The province first temporarily slashed the gasoline and diesel tax rates in July 2022 but have repeatedly extended the cuts since.

Ford estimates the succession of moves will help the average Ontario household save $380 over the three years since the cuts were first introduced.

He also used the extension announcement to call on the federal government to eliminate the federal carbon tax, which Ford has long railed against.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.

