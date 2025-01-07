Ontario launches border-strengthening operation as Trump tariff threat looms

TORONTO — Ontario will beef up security along its border with the United States as part of its response to tariff threats from U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday.

The move, dubbed Operation Deterrence, will see some 200 Ontario Provincial Police officers focused on boosting border security. The OPP has been increasing patrols along the vast border using airplanes, helicopters drones, boats and patrol vehicles.

“Ontario has been calling on the federal government to step up and address safety and security concerns at the border,” Ford said in a statement.

“We need to see words turned into visible action. In the meantime, Ontario is stepping up with Operation Deterrence to crack down on illegal border crossings and illegal guns and drugs.”

Ford said a “more co-ordinated, Team Canada approach that includes more boots on the ground” is the only way to address the problem.

Trump has threatened to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Canadian goods on his first day in office on Jan. 20 unless Canada tightens border security, with an emphasis on fentanyl trafficking and illegal crossings.

The province said its operation, which it describes as a “preparedness and planning framework,” will target activities outside of the 14 official border crossings staffed by federal border agents.

“In partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Operation Deterrence activity will be enhanced through the use of the emergency response team, front-line officers and additional specialty resources, including canine units, commercial motor vehicle inspections and criminal investigators,” it said.

Ontario officials took part in a joint planning and readiness exercise with federal authorities on Friday to promote co-ordination at the border, the province said.

The federal government announced a series of measures following Trump’s election victory in the fall to better secure the border with a $1.3-billion package, in response to the threat. Trump has not said if he will pause the tariffs.

Ontario has not received any new money from the federal government on the new border measures.

Alberta announced last month it would create a new sheriff unit to patrol the Canada-U.S. border. The unit will be supported by about 50 armed sheriffs, 10 cold weather surveillance drones and four drug detection dogs. It is expected to be operational shortly, Premier Danielle Smith said.

Manitoba has also announced plans to beef up its border, with conservation officers helping out with surveillance, Premier Wab Kinew said last month.

The country’s premiers plan to hold a call Wednesday to discuss Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s resignation and Parliament’s prorogation, the tariff threat and a premiers’ trip to Washington, D.C., in February, Ford’s office said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2025.