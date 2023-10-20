Ontario legislator sends cease-and-desist letter to Premier Doug Ford

TORONTO — A New Democrat legislator has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford over comments made about her statement on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, while the Ontario legislature debates a motion to censure her.

Sarah Jama alleges Ford defamed her when he said on social media on Oct. 11 she has a “well-documented history of antisemitism” and supports the “rape and murder of innocent Jewish people.”

The premier made the comments in a two-paragraph written statement that provided no specific details supporting the allegations he made against Jama.

Ford’s comments about Jama on X, formerly Twitter, have been viewed 1.5 million times, liked by more than 7,000 people and reposted more than 2,100 times, said Stephen Ellis, Jama’s lawyer with the Legal Centre for Palestine.

Jama’s lawyer said Ford’s comments implied she is “racist in her outlook, particularly towards Jewish people; sympathetic to terrorism; and unfit to properly represent her constituency.”

“Please note that these published statements have done and continue to do serious harm to Ms. Jama’s reputation,” Ellis wrote to Ford.

Ford’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jama has come under fire for the post she made on Oct. 10 decrying the “occupation” of Palestine without mentioning the attack by Hamas militants on Israeli civilians earlier this month.

She also said the goal should be to “end all occupation of Palestinian land and end apartheid.”

Government House Leader Paul Calandra said he supported Ford’s comments.

“Not only do I agree with the premier, but thousands of other people have agreed with it,” Calandra said.

“If Ms. Jama has an issue with that, then she can come into her place here and speak as opposed to hiding somewhere else.”

Jama’s cease-and-desist letter comes as the Progressive Conservatives are debating a motion in the legislature that could lead to her being silenced from speaking in the House unless she apologizes again for her statement on the attack on Israel.

The attack by Hamas, a group Canada considers to be a terrorist organization, on Oct. 7. left more than 1,000 Jewish civilians dead. The attack has been described as the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Last week, NDP Leader Marit Stiles demanded Jama retract her statement and apologize. Stiles asked Jama to “state clearly that she decries any violence against both Israeli and Palestinian people.”

Jama refused to retract the original statement, but later posted an apology online and condemned Hamas.

Jama demanded Ford immediately retract his post and publish an “unequivocal apology” within seven days or else she’ll file a defamation lawsuit.

Ford’s post remained up as of Thursday afternoon.

Jama, who has Palestinian family members, has not been in the legislature since she made the comments.

“Her family is very impacted by what’s happening in the region and so she’s sticking close to her family,” Stiles said.

Interim Liberal Leader John Fraser said Jama should have listened to Stiles to take down her original post. He called it “insubordination” and said Jama should be kicked out of the NDP caucus.

“If I did that, and I was in a caucus and the leader said ‘I need you to do this’ and I didn’t do it, I would fully expect not to be in that caucus,” Fraser said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2023.