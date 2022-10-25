Ontario legislature set to resume; housing and economy top provincial priorities

October 25, 2022 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Ontario legislature set to resume; housing and economy top provincial priorities

TORONTO — Lawmakers are set to return to Ontario’s legislature today after taking a break in mid-September.

The province says housing, the economy and health care are the government’s top priorities as the session begins.

The province remains gripped by several crises including overwhelmed hospital emergency departments, unrelenting inflation and a housing crunch.

The Progressive Conservative government is set to introduce housing legislation today that will further its goal of building 1.5 million homes in 10 years.

The legislature’s resumption also comes after an inquiry into the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act summoned Premier Doug Ford and former solicitor general Sylvia Jones to testify.

Both Ford and Jones are fighting the summons, saying they’ll take the matter to court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Housing, health care, economy top priorities as Ontario legislature resumes
Ontario News

Housing, health care, economy top priorities as Ontario legislature resumes

TORONTO — Multiple crises have enveloped Ontario as the legislature is set to resume Tuesday after…

Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Ontario legislature, signed by Ford
Ontario News

Book of condolences for the Queen set up at Ontario legislature, signed by Ford

TORONTO — Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor have signed a book of condolences for the Queen…

Ontario legislature resumes, Ted Arnott re-elected as Speaker
Ontario News

Ontario legislature resumes, Ted Arnott re-elected as Speaker

TORONTO — Politicians returned to Ontario's legislature on Monday and re-elected the Speaker, a day ahead of the government presenting…