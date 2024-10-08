Ontario lowers mammogram self-referral age to 40 from 50, bookings can now be made

TORONTO — Women in their 40s can book a mammogram in Ontario without needing a doctor’s referral as of Tuesday.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced last year that the province would lower the age for breast cancer screening self-referrals from 50 to 40, and she said Tuesday that the change has now taken effect.

“Breast cancer affects one in every nine women in Ontario and we know early detection and increased access to treatment and care saves lives,” said Jones wrote in a statement.

“That is why today our government is proud to take this historic step by connecting an additional one million Ontarians to the care they need, when and where they need it.”

The government estimates that of the one million women between the ages of 40 and 49 who can now self-refer for mammograms, about 305,000 will seek out the screening.

The province is spending nearly $20 million to increase the availability of appointments and train additional staff.

Eligible people can call any Ontario Breast Screening Program location to book an appointment, and a list of sites can be found on Ontario Health’s website.

People between the ages of 30 and 69 who qualify as high-risk, such as those with a family history of breast cancer or who carry certain genes known to increase the risk of breast cancer, can already get regular mammograms and breast MRIs.

Early detection of breast cancer has been found to greatly reduce mortality, Dr. Supriya Kulkarni, president of the Canadian Society of Breast Imaging, said in a statement.

“This important update is a major step forward in our commitment to women’s health and proactive cancer detection,” Kulkarni wrote in a statement.

“By allowing women to begin screening earlier, we enhance the potential for early diagnosis and treatment, ultimately improving outcomes for many.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2024.