Ontario lowers minimum age for lifeguarding to 15

June 2, 2023 at 13 h 46 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario has lowered the minimum age requirement to become a lifeguard to 15 years old.

The age requirement was previously 16 years, and the change is meant to address staffing shortages across the province.

The province says the change aligns with updated requirements from the Lifesaving Society’s certification course.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the lowered age will help keep community pools and recreational camp waterfronts open and safe.

The lowered age also applies to becoming an assistant lifeguard and an aquatic instructor.

The changes went into effect Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2023.

