Ontario man arrested, charged with first-degree murder in death of grandmother: OPP

NORFOLK COUNTY, Ont. — Ontario Provincial Police say a 34-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of his grandmother.

Norfolk County OPP says officers first responded to a home in Waterford, Ont., on Feb. 13 and found 90-year-old Marlene Wilson dead.

A post-mortem conducted the next day resulted in the investigation being treated as a homicide.

OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk says police arrested Wilson’s grandson on Friday and formally laid the murder charge.

Sanchuk says the accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court today.

He says updated information about the investigation will be made public if available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.