Ontario man charged after Trudeau allegedly threatened in online video

August 7, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 42 min on August 7, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario man charged after Trudeau allegedly threatened in online video

Another person has been arrested after allegedly making threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau online.

Police say a man made violent threats against Trudeau, the police and security personnel who might attempt to interfere with his plans in an online video.

RCMP made the arrest with help from the York Regional Police in Ontario.

Police charged 33-year-old Dawid Zalewski with two counts of uttering threats.

The arrest comes weeks after two Alberta men were charged after they allegedly directed death threats at the prime minister.

RCMP said in July that the men posted threats to kill Trudeau and other politicians on X and YouTube.

“Threats to our national security can come in many forms and Canada is not immune,” RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are aware of the heightened security environment for public officials and the danger this presents for all Canadians. Our No. 1 priority has been, and will always be, the safety and security of Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

The Narwhal, Toronto Star win Michener Award for work on Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Ontario News

The Narwhal, Toronto Star win Michener Award for work on Ontario Greenbelt scandal

OTTAWA — The Narwhal and the Toronto Star have been named the winners of the 2023 Michener Award for…

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs
Ontario News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks feds to pause safe supply programs

TORONTO — The federal government should put a pin in approving new sites that supply safe opioids,…

Child under 5 dies after being hospitalized for measles: Public Health Ontario
Ontario News

Child under 5 dies after being hospitalized for measles: Public Health Ontario

Public Health Ontario says a young child has died after being hospitalized for measles — the first…