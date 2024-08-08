Ontario man charged after Trudeau allegedly threatened in online video

Another person has been arrested after allegedly making threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau online.

Police say a man made violent threats against Trudeau, the police and security personnel who might attempt to interfere with his plans in an online video.

RCMP made the arrest with help from the York Regional Police in Ontario.

Police charged 33-year-old Dawid Zalewski with two counts of uttering threats.

The arrest comes weeks after two Alberta men were charged after they allegedly directed death threats at the prime minister.

RCMP said in July that the men posted threats to kill Trudeau and other politicians on X and YouTube.

“Threats to our national security can come in many forms and Canada is not immune,” RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are aware of the heightened security environment for public officials and the danger this presents for all Canadians. Our No. 1 priority has been, and will always be, the safety and security of Canadians.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.