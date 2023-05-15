Ontario man charged with sexual assault of minors, allegations date to 1987: police

May 15, 2023 at 19 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

OSHAWA, Ont. — A 66-year-old Ontario man is facing seven charges of sexually assaulting a minor after police east of Toronto opened an investigation into allegations dating back more than three decades. 

Police say the accused, from Oshawa, Ont., has also been charged with six counts of sexual interference with a person under 16, three counts of an invitation to sexual touching, two counts of assault and one count each of forcible confinement, assault with a weapon and gross indecency. 

Durham Regional Police say they opened an investigation in early April after a victim came forward to report allegations of sexual abuse from 1987.

Police say they identified a second alleged victim during the investigation, and they are checking to see if there are further victims. 

Police say the date of the alleged offences range from 1987 to 2000. 

Police say the accused has been released on an undertaking. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023. 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations
Ontario News

Ontario legislator serves libel notice against Global News over China allegations

TORONTO — An Ontario legislator says he has served Global News with a notice of libel over allegations…

No charges after Toronto police investigate allegations Black student locked in room
Ontario News

No charges after Toronto police investigate allegations Black student locked in room

Toronto police say detectives found no evidence to support criminal charges after it was alleged a six-year-old…

NDP calls on provincial government to investigate allegations against GTHL, teams
Ontario News

NDP calls on provincial government to investigate allegations against GTHL, teams

TORONTO — Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is calling on the provincial government to launch an investigation…