November 6, 2024 at 21 h 19 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario man with indeterminate prison sentence dies at 47 of ‘natural causes’ in B.C.

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The Correctional Service of Canada says Angel Jones, who was serving an indeterminate sentence in a British Columbia prison for biting a woman’s nose off, has died of natural causes at the age of 47.

Jones was declared a dangerous offender by an Ontario court in 2007 and jailed indefinitely for the crime, which the judge called an “evil act of stark horror” at the time.

The Correctional Service says in a statement that Jones was at the Pacific Institution Regional Treatment Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., and died in custody “of apparent natural causes.”

Jones was convicted of aggravated assault in 2004 after disfiguring his then girlfriend, whom he’d believed was seeing another man while he was in jail.

He claimed in court that the victim’s nose “popped off” and that it was weak from the woman’s diet.

A pair of forensic psychiatrists found that Jones was a narcissistic psychopath who was likely to violently or sexually reoffend, and the court declared him a dangerous offender in June 2007, imprisoning him indefinitely.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.

