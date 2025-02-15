Ontario NDP leader off to Thunder Bay after northern debate, Green leader in Muskoka

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles is set to make campaign stops in Thunder Bay today, fresh off an election debate held specifically to discuss northern issues.

Stiles is expected to visit a local market and doughnut shop before making an announcement at an education centre.

Neither Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford nor Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie have public events scheduled today.

Green Leader Mike Schreiner is set to make an announcement in Huntsville this morning before attending a winter carnival and canvassing in Gravenhurst.

The four party leaders were in North Bay on Friday to debate issues such as northern infrastructure, road safety and an addictions crisis that has hit many communities hard.

The leaders are scheduled to debate each other again on Monday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2025.