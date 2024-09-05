Ontario ombudsman investigating child welfare placements in motels

TORONTO — Ontario’s ombudsman is launching an investigation into the practice of child welfare agencies placing children and teens in hotels, motels, offices and trailers.

Paul Dubé announced the investigation Thursday, saying there have been several reports of children being inappropriately housed in those settings and they raise serious concerns about privacy, safety and comfort.

He says some children’s aid societies have said the use of those unlicensed settings is a “last resort” when there is a lack of appropriate housing options, particularly when it comes to kids with special needs or challenging behaviours.

The investigation is also set to look at how the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services has responded.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said this spring that a survey of workers it represents at children’s aid societies across the province suggests many agencies have placed children as young as two in hotels, short-term rentals and offices.

One worker said the needs of a young person in care cannot be met in a motel, where it is impossible to have privacy, a proper routine, or home-cooked meals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.