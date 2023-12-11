Ontario ombudsman to probe Ministry of Education payments to students, parents

December 11, 2023 at 16 h 40 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario ombudsman to probe Ministry of Education payments to students, parents

TORONTO — Ontario’s ombudsman says his office has launched an investigation into the province’s direct payment programs for students and parents.

Paul Dubé says there are concerns about a lack of fairness and transparency.

The Ministry of Education has given out six payments since 2020 under different programs to give parents financial support.

Dubé says his office has heard “disturbing” accounts from parents who were denied funding for their children.

He says some sole-custody parents and others with restraining orders against the other were denied funding because the other parent had claimed and received the payments.

A spokeswoman for Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is working with the ombudsman, but says the programs have helped support 1.8 million students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.

