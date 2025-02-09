Ontario PCs, Liberals try to reach voters where they are — watching the Super Bowl

February 9, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 40 min on February 9, 2025
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s main party leaders are taking a break from public announcements today, but they are still trying to reach voters where they are — in some cases, on the couch.

The province’s Liberals and Progressive Conservatives are set to clash with competing campaign advertisements during Super Bowl Sunday.

The Liberal party confirmed it will run two 30-second ads broadcast during tonight’s Super Bowl pitting the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of the ads features a clip of Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford saying he wanted Donald Trump to win the U.S. presidential election and accuses Ford of using the threat of tariffs on Canada for his own political gain, while the other ad is on health care.

A spokesperson for Ford’s party confirmed it has two ads of its own planned for the big game: a 60-second spot, as well as a 30-second version that’s already running. Both make the case that Ford is the best choice to shield Ontario from the economic turbulence of Trump’s proposed tariffs.

Neither Ford nor Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie have public events scheduled for today, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles is campaigning in Toronto and Green Leader Mike Schreiner is in the Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound area.

Voters head to the polls Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2025.

