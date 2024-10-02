Ontario plans to raise speed limit on 400-series highways, premier says

October 2, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on October 2, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
Allison Jones, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario plans to raise speed limit on 400-series highways, premier says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is planning to increase speed limits on 400-series highways across the province.

The government increased speed limits from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways in 2022 after several successful pilot programs that first began in 2019.

Earlier this year, the province raised the speed limit on 10 more sections of highways across the province.

Ford says today that he has directed Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria to raise the speed limit to 110 kilometres on all 400-series highways “where it is safe to do so.”

Ford says he is leaving no stone unturned in his goal to help fight gridlock and reduce travel times.

The move comes as Ford has also directed transportation officials to explore building a tunnel under Highway 401 across the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial
Ontario News

Ex-Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard concludes his testimony in sexual assault trial

Jacob Hoggard wrapped up his testimony in his sexual assault trial Wednesday after the Crown cross-examined…