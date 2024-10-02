Ontario plans to raise speed limit on 400-series highways, premier says

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is planning to increase speed limits on 400-series highways across the province.

The government increased speed limits from 100 kilometres per hour to 110 kilometres per hour on six sections of provincial highways in 2022 after several successful pilot programs that first began in 2019.

Earlier this year, the province raised the speed limit on 10 more sections of highways across the province.

Ford says today that he has directed Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria to raise the speed limit to 110 kilometres on all 400-series highways “where it is safe to do so.”

Ford says he is leaving no stone unturned in his goal to help fight gridlock and reduce travel times.

The move comes as Ford has also directed transportation officials to explore building a tunnel under Highway 401 across the Greater Toronto Area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.