Ontario police lay murder charge in death at Deer Lake First Nation

July 22, 2022 at 14 h 34 min
The Canadian Press

DEER LAKE FIRST NATION — Police say they’ve laid a first-degree murder charge in a death at Deer Lake First Nation

Provincial police says officers with the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service responded last weekend to a report of a person in medical distress at a home in the northern Ontario First Nation.

They say police found a body inside the home when they arrived, which was identified as 37-year-old Lee Conroy Kakekagumick of Deer Lake First Nation. 

Officers say a 35-year-old man from the First Nation was arrested and originally charged with aggravated assault.

They say that has now been upgraded to a charge of first-degree murder. 

Police are asking anyone with information to reach out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

