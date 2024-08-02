Ontario police watchdog investigates March crash that left 3 dead in Milton

MILTON, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating a two-vehicle crash in March that left three people dead.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified of the case by Halton regional police on July 22, almost three months after the crash in Milton, a town just west of Mississauga.

SIU says two teens and a 26-year-old man died at the scene of the crash early on March 30.

An 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were together in one vehicle and the 26-year-old was driving the other vehicle.

When reached for comment, an SIU spokesperson declined to release any further details about what details emerged and prompted the investigation.

The SIU is mandated to investigate police conduct that may have, among other things, resulted in serious injury or death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.