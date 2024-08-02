Ontario police watchdog investigates March crash that left 3 dead in Milton

August 2, 2024 at 18 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario police watchdog investigates March crash that left 3 dead in Milton

MILTON, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating a two-vehicle crash in March that left three people dead.

The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified of the case by Halton regional police on July 22, almost three months after the crash in Milton, a town just west of Mississauga.

SIU says two teens and a 26-year-old man died at the scene of the crash early on March 30.

An 18-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were together in one vehicle and the 26-year-old was driving the other vehicle.

When reached for comment, an SIU spokesperson declined to release any further details about what details emerged and prompted the investigation.

The SIU is mandated to investigate police conduct that may have, among other things, resulted in serious injury or death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of Toronto police officer
Ontario News

Man faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of Toronto police officer

Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who was shot after allegedly stabbing a police officer in the city…

Police watchdog investigating after Toronto officer stabbed, suspect shot
Ontario News

Police watchdog investigating after Toronto officer stabbed, suspect shot

TORONTO — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a Toronto police officer was stabbed and…

Watchdog investigating after officers shoot, kill man at home in Oakville, Ont.
Ontario News

Watchdog investigating after officers shoot, kill man at home in Oakville, Ont.

OAKVILLE — Ontario's police watchdog says it has launched an investigation after a man was allegedly…