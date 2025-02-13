Ontario police watchdog investigating death of man in York police custody

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a 33-year-old man died early Wednesday morning while in York Regional Police custody.

The Special Investigations Unit says the man turned himself in to a police station in Richmond Hill, Ont., in connection to a warrant for breach of probation.

The SIU says at around 1 a.m. the next morning, he was found in medical distress and officers provided help and called emergency services.

The man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead there.

The watchdog says three investigators have been assigned to the case and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.