Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on eve of fall economic statement

November 13, 2022 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on eve of fall economic statement

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford and his finance minister are set to make an announcement today.

There were few details about the specifics of the rare Sunday news conference, but it comes a day before the province is set to release its fall economic statement.

Ontario is in good shape financially.

A report two weeks ago from the province’s Financial Accountability Office projects budget surpluses for the foreseeable future.

The financial watchdog is forecasting a $100-million surplus at the end of this fiscal year, and an $8.5-billion surplus in 2027-28.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced in September that Ontario ended the last fiscal year with a $2.1-billion surplus, a far cry from the $33-billion deficit projected in the budget, thanks to inflation and a strong economy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says
Ontario News

Queen taught true meaning of selfless service, Ontario Premier Doug Ford says

TORONTO — Ontario's premier and lieutenant governor remembered the Queen for her selfless service Thursday,…

‘I just swallowed a bee’: Ontario Premier Doug Ford creates buzz after insect episode
Ontario News

‘I just swallowed a bee’: Ontario Premier Doug Ford creates buzz after insect episode

Ontario Premier Doug Ford created a bit of a buzz after swallowing a bee during a news conference on…

Who’s in, who’s out: A look at Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet
Ontario News

Who’s in, who’s out: A look at Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s new cabinet

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced his new cabinet Friday and while many ministers remained…