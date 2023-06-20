Ontario Premier Doug Ford to vote for Mark Saunders in Toronto mayoral byelection

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he will vote for Mark Saunders in Toronto’s upcoming mayoral byelection, but maintains he is staying out of the race.

Ford recently put up a sign for Saunders, the city’s former police chief, on his lawn.

“I’ve always said I’m staying out of the race and I have the right, like anyone else, to put a sign on my lawn,” Ford said at an announcement in Ottawa for funding to further train electricians.

“I put Mark’s sign on my lawn.”

Polls suggest Olivia Chow has a commanding lead in the race with election day set for Monday.

“I’ll be voting for Mark, but vote for whoever you want to vote for, that’s your choice,” Ford said.

But the premier said he’ll work with Chow if she wins.

“When we go through the democratic process and she gets elected, I’ll work with her and, we’ll sit down and come up with common ground,” Ford said.

Neither Chow nor Saunders immediately responded to a request for comment.

Ford previously warned the city would be in trouble if a “lefty” won.

“I want to do what’s best for the people and hopefully the mayor will do what’s best for the people and not raise taxes and attract businesses,” Ford said Tuesday.

Chow has said she’ll raise taxes, but has not said by how much.

Saunders is a long-time Ford ally.

He ran, and lost, in last year’s provincial election as a Progressive Conservative.

After he retired from policing, Ford appointed Saunders in 2021 as a special advisor for the redevelopment of Ontario Place.

Before that, Ford appointed Saunders to the province’s vaccine distribution task force that helped with the COVID-19 immunization rollout.

Saunders recently urged other candidates to drop out to help him “stop Olivia Chow,” but no one has yet taken him up on his offer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.