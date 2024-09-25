Ontario premier tasks Ministry of Education with investigating TDSB field trip

TORONTO — Ontario’s Ministry of Education is investigating a Toronto District School Board field trip that saw students from 15 schools attend a protest on mercury contamination that is affecting a First Nation community in the north.

Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he had asked Education Minister Jill Dunlop to investigate, saying kids shouldn’t be at protests, they should be in school learning math, spelling, geography and history.

The TDSB has launched its own investigation, but Dunlop says in a statement that the board has failed to take swift and decisive action and she wants to see those responsible held accountable.

TDSB says in a written statement that it is doing a review of field trip procedures and told schools that students should not be participating in organized protests, rallies or marches during school-related outings.

The Grassy Narrows River Run march last week was held to pressure the government to address decades-long mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows First Nation since a paper mill in Dryden, Ont., dumped 9,000 kilograms of the substance into the river systems in the 1960s.

Videos on social media show some march participants chanting pro-Palestinian slogans, which prompted Ford earlier this week to call it a “Palestinian rally” and complain that teachers were trying to indoctrinate children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.