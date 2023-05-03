Ontario putting $51M over three years to tackle auto theft

May 3, 2023 at 15 h 50 min
The Canadian Press
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ontario is spending $51 million over three years to try to fight auto theft, which the government says has increased 14 per cent in the last year alone.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the measures are aimed at dismantling organized crime groups and bringing criminals to justice.

Part of the money is set to go toward creating an organized crime and auto theft team led by the Ontario Provincial Police.

As well, the government says it is creating a major auto theft prosecution team to provide dedicated legal and prosecution support to the OPP when taking complex cases to court.

The money is also set to go toward a grant for police services for extra tools, supports and resources to tackle auto theft, including technology to find and identify stolen vehicles, as well as for public awareness campaigns.

The province says that in Ontario a car is stolen every 48 minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2023.

