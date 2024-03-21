Ontario putting up more cash for roads, pipes to help get more housing built

March 21, 2024 at 14 h 26 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario putting up more cash for roads, pipes to help get more housing built

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Ontario is giving municipalities $1.6 billion more for building key infrastructure to help support new home construction.

Premier Doug Ford made the pre-budget announcement today, saying he has heard from municipal leaders that a lack of funds to build roads and water lines is one of the biggest barriers to getting more homes built.

Ford has set a target of building 1.5 million homes by 2031 and the province is so far not on track to meet that goal.

The government says it met 99 per cent of its target for last year, but that is only because it has now started counting long-term care beds toward the total.

The new money announced today includes a $1 billion Municipal Housing Infrastructure Program and an additional $625 million into a fund specifically for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure.

The government has also established a three-year, $1.2 billion Building Faster Fund for housing-enabling and community infrastructure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Student nutrition programs in Ontario grapple with nearly ‘limitless need’
Ontario News

Student nutrition programs in Ontario grapple with nearly ‘limitless need’

TORONTO — Half of a tangerine instead of a whole one, half of a hard-boiled egg or an apple cut six…

Ontario budget set for March 26; minister says no tax increases
Ontario News

Ontario budget set for March 26; minister says no tax increases

TORONTO — Ontario's finance minister says he will present the province's next budget on March 26 with no tax increases. The fiscal…

Ontario adds $1.3B in post-secondary funding, freezes tuition for three more years
Ontario News

Ontario adds $1.3B in post-secondary funding, freezes tuition for three more years

TORONTO — Ontario is putting an additional $1.3 billion over three years toward post-secondary institutions…