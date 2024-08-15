Ontario repeats as junior boys team champions; Shropshire leads individual divisions

INNISFAIL, Alta. — Team Ontario has defended its title in the Inter-Provincial Team competition at the Canadian Junior Boys Championship at Innisfail Golf Club.

Team Ontario edged runner-up Team B.C. by two strokes on Wednesday to finish at 10 under and win back-to-back championships.

“It’s just really nice to represent our province and show out strong for Ontario and represent as a team,” said Isiah Ibit of Orleans, Ont. Ibit was the lone returning player to Team Ontario after winning the team title last year in North Bay, Ont.

“It’s really nice to not only win it twice but just be part of this team twice,” added Ibit. “It’s nice to have a little competition and just have more fun with it. Hopefully both of these guys may even be on the team next year as well, so hopefully they can bring home the triple crown.”

Jager Pain of Woodbridge, Ont. recorded rounds of 3-under 69 and even par 72, while teammate Gabriel Mainella of Markham, Ont., had his scores count both days with a 3-under 69 and 2-under 70. Ibit opened with a 5-under 67 on Tuesday and eagled the No. 18 on Wednesday to shoot an even par 72.

Team B.C. shot a combined 8-under and were represented by Austin Krahn of Christina Lake, B.C., Ryan Vest of Vernon, B.C., and Manpreet Lalh of Nanaimo, B.C. Team Alberta rounded out the top three finishing at 5-under.

Spencer Shropshire of Ramara, Ont., sits alone atop the standings in both the Junior and Juvenile divisions following a second consecutive 6-under 66 to sit at 12-under for the tournament.

Shropshire is two shots clear of Matthew Javier of North York, Ont. in the battle for the Silver Cup in the Junior division, and four shots ahead of Dawson Lew of Toronto in the Juvenile Division.

“Progressively getting better every week which is awesome. I’ve noticed more consistency, and my putting has been really good,” said Shropshire.

Javier finished with a 3-under 69 on Wednesday to move to 10-under for the tournament. The 17-year-old was rolling along with seven birdies and one bogey through 14 holes on Wednesday before running into some trouble late in his round. Javier recorded a bogey on No. 16 and a double bogey on 17 before closing with a par to finish his round.

There is a three-way tie for third with Matthew Wilson of Nanaimo, Brett Jones of Calgary and Lew all at 8-under. Three golfers are tied for sixth at 5-under, with Team Ontario teammates Ibit and Mainella along with Tim Hachey of Osoyoos, B.C.

The Junior and Juvenile championship rounds are played concurrently over four rounds. The 156-player field has been cut to the low 76 players following a cut line of 7 over.

The Junior champion of the Canadian Junior Boys Championship earns an exemption into the 2025 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship as well as the 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.