Ontario reports 15-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

April 30, 2022 at 15 h 33 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 13 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a 15-patient increase in hospitalizations linked to the disease.

The Health Department says 1,676 people are in hospital, up from 1,661 on Thursday. 

It says 188 people are in intensive care, a decline of 14.

The province says 2,799 new infections were confirmed with PCR testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups. 

It says 13.8 per cent of tests analyzed on Friday were positive. 

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

Active COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported in 179 long-term care homes, an increase of two from the day before.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2022. 

