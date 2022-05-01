Ontario reports 17 new deaths linked to COVID-19 as hospitalizations dip

May 1, 2022 at 15 h 57 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 17 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a decline in virus-related hospitalizations. 

The Health Department says 1,410 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, but it notes more than 10 per cent of facilities don’t share data on weekends and the actual number is likely higher.

More recent provincial figures have said the number of hospitalizations are more than 1,600.

The province says 187 people are in intensive care with a COVID-related illness, a decline of 1 from the day before.

It says 2,243 new infections were confirmed in the past 24 hours with PCR testing, which is limited to certain higher-risk groups. 

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

Ontario reports 15-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 deaths
Ontario News

Ontario reports 15-patient increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario is reporting 13 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 today and a 15-patient increase…

Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977 Sunday; 11 deaths
Ontario News

Ontario COVID-19 cases fall but hospitalizations increase to 977 Sunday; 11 deaths

TORONTO — Ontario reported 977 people in hospital with COVID-19 Sunday, and 173 in intensive care. The…

Ontario News

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario jump 20 per cent from previous day

The number of people with COVID-19 in Ontario hospitals went up 20 per cent Tuesday from the previous…