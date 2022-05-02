Ontario reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in nearly a month

May 2, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on May 2, 2022
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario reported no new deaths linked to COVID-19 Monday for the first time since April 4, after reporting 17 new deaths on Sunday.

The province reported there were 1,423 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, up 13 from the previous day, but noted that more than 10 per cent of facilities don’t share data from the weekends.

There were 211 people in intensive care due to COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the day before.

The province reported 1,275 new infections on Monday, but access to PCR testing is limited to certain higher-risk groups.

The scientific director of Ontario’s panel of COVID-19 advisers has said multiplying the daily case count by 20 would give a more accurate picture.

The test positivity rate was 14 per cent on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May2, 2022.

