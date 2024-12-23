Ontario reports spike in measles cases; 37 linked to an exposure in New Brunswick

TORONTO — Public health officials say a cluster of measles cases in Ontario linked to an exposure in New Brunswick has grown to 37.

Public Health Ontario says 11 of those cases are confirmed and 26 are probable.

In an epidemiological summary released last week, the public health agency says the cases began in October and so far, 28 of those sickened were children or teens.

The public health agency says all but two cases were in people who were unimmunized.

Ontario has seen a sharp spike in the vaccine-preventable virus this year, with 63 cases — including eight that resulted in hospitalization and one death.

Public Health Ontario says there were 101 confirmed cases of measles in the province between 2013 and 2023, and never more than 22 cases in a year.

Last year, there were only seven cases of the virus, which is highly contagious.

Symptoms include fever, a red blotchy rash, red watery eyes, and cough.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.