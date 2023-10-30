Ontario residents six months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots

TORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during the season when respiratory illnesses are most common.

Jones says both shots are available for free at participating pharmacies, via primary care providers and through local public health units.

The province is urging residents to get both jabs at the same time, noting it’s safe to receive the two vaccines at once.

New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall and are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant.

The province says those who are six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 shot if six months have passed since their last vaccine dose or confirmed infection.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

