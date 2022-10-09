Ontario safety inspectors ratify agreement with TSSA, ending 11-week strike

October 9, 2022 at 3 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The union representing safety inspectors at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority says the parties have ratified a collective agreement, ending an 11-week strike.

OPSEU/SEFPO Local 546 announced the ratification Saturday afternoon after reaching an agreement early Friday.

The 170 union members — who inspect elevating devices, boilers and pressure vessels, and fuels throughout the province — walked off the job in July after months of failed negotiations.

JP Hornick, the union’s president, says the inspectors’ “resilience” in their strike “speaks volumes to the importance of their fight for meaningful change.”

Bonnie Rose, president and CEO of TSSA, says in a statement the organization is pleased the agreement has been ratified and is looking forward to having the inspectors return to work.

Key issues in the negotiations included wages, benefits, understaffing and improved accountability for public safety standards and practices from the TSSA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2022.

