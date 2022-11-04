Ontario seeks to have education workers’ walkout declared illegal

TORONTO — Ontario’s government has asked the province’s labour relations board to declare a walkout by education workers illegal and actions by union leaders unlawful, while seeking to have any strike activity ceased.

But the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents the 55,000 education workers, argued Friday’s job action did not meet the definition of a strike, rather it was a “legitimate political protest.”

The submissions from the two sides to the Ontario Labour Relations Board came as thousands of education workers walked off the job to protest the government passing legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract.

The job action closed many schools to in-person learning across Ontario. The union has said the action will continue indefinitely.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce filed the government’s application against CUPE with the labour board on Thursday, with a hearing set for Friday afternoon.

“Nothing matters more right now than getting all students back in the classroom and we will use every tool available to us to do so,” Lecce wrote in a statement Friday.

The minister alleges the union has “called or authorized or threatened to call or authorize an unlawful strike,” documents filed with the board show.

The province also alleges that Laura Walton, president of CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, “counselled, procured, supported, authorized, threatened, or encouraged an unlawful strike.”

They allege the same against Fred Hahn, the president of CUPE Ontario.

CUPE argued in its board filings that the goal of its members’ action is “to express opposition through political protest to the (province’s) decision to trample upon employees’ constitutionally protected right to collectively bargain and right to strike.”

Additionally, Hahn and Walton “deny that they authorized, counselled, procured, supported or encouraged an unlawful strike and that its members have engaged in an unlawful strike,” documents filed with the labour board said.

The government’s new law has set fines for violating the ban on strikes of up to $4,000 per employee per day – which could amount to $220 million for all 55,000 workers – and up to $500,000 per day for the union.

CUPE has said it will fight the fines, but will also pay them if it has to.

The outcome of the labour board hearing should be straightforward, said Alison Braley-Rattai, a labour studies professor at Brock University.

“Of course it’s an illegal strike,” she said. “The government made it illegal to strike yesterday.”

It’s unclear how potential enforcement would work, she said, noting the government wasn’t seeking fines in its application with the board.

“That could come later,” Braley-Rattai said.

The Progressive Conservative government included the notwithstanding clause in its education-worker legislation, saying it intends to use it to guard against constitutional challenges.

CUPE education workers and their supporters gathered at several protests across the province on Friday, including outside the legislature in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.