Ontario seizes 95 raccoons from rehab facility, organization says no wrongdoing

Ontario has seized nearly 100 raccoons from a rehab facility that is facing allegations it violated the provincial wildlife conservation act, but the animal welfare organization says it has done nothing wrong.

More than 50 conservation officers with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry descended upon Mally’s Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., on Sept. 26, seizing 95 raccoons.

The ministry said the raccoons were taken to a secure facility.

“Experts were on site to ensure the safety and welfare of the wildlife throughout the operation, including those specializing in wildlife care, handling and health,” the ministry said in an email.

“A veterinarian is currently supporting the ongoing care of these animals.”

The ministry did not answer questions about whether any of the animals had been euthanized or if Mally’s owners have been charged.

“As this matter remains an open investigation, we are unable to provide any further details at this time,” the ministry said.

A spokesperson for Mally’s said the facility’s owners had not been charged.

Tiffany Devon, a volunteer with the organization, said Mally’s wildlife custodian licence has since been revoked.

Devon described what happened two weeks ago as a raid by the ministry.

“Ninety five per cent of the animals were juvenile raccoons that we had had for weeks to months and were just about ready to be released over the next few days to a couple of weeks,” Devon said.

“Every single raccoon on the property was seized.”

The vast majority of the work done at Mally’s is helping orphaned baby raccoons reach maturity so they can be let back into the wild, she said.

A copy of the warrant in the case shows the facility’s owners, Derek and Barbara Zavitsky, face more than 20 allegations of violating the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

The warrant said ministry officials could search any building on the couple’s sprawling property and seize all raccoons and opossums, six vehicles, cellphones and computers as well as conduct a search at a second property in Oshawa, Ont.

“I reasonably believe that an examination and analysis of these items will afford evidence in relation to the offences listed,” conservation officer Christopher Jones wrote in the warrant.

The document said the allegations relate to failure to comply with the conditions of the facility’s custodian licence.

One alleged offence said “no more than one hundred and fifty individual raccoons shall be kept under this authorization at the same time, which for greater clarity includes the raccoons that are kept by a foster caregiver.”

Another allegation was that the owners committed an offence by violating the condition that they “shall only provide rehabilitation or care to a specimen of authorized wildlife that has a reasonable chance of surviving in the wild following its rehabilitation of care.”

Another allegation was that Mally’s allowed the raccoons to become domestic animals and a different allegation was that the facility was not in compliance with keeping an animal in captivity for more than 12 months without approval.

Other alleged infractions include failure to provide reports and to keep logbooks updated.

Devon said Mally’s would fight any charges laid.

She declined to comment on the allegations made in the case, but said they were “regulatory infractions.”

The ministry had not been out to Mally’s for a site inspection in 18 months, Devon said, until they showed up two weeks ago.

“Our biggest concern right now is where these raccoons are and their health because they were so viciously removed from their enclosures,” Devon said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.