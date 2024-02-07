Ontario spending nearly $800 million on new hospital tower in Toronto

TORONTO — Ontario is spending almost $800 million for a new tower at a Toronto hospital.

The province says a new 15-storey tower at University Health Network’s Toronto Western Hospital will have 82 patient beds and 20 operating rooms.

The project is to be built by 2028. 

The province says the new facility will increase surgical capacity by 20 per cent.

UHN president Kevin Smith says the investment will enhance Toronto Western’s ongoing work on complex neurological and orthopedic cases.

The province is investing $794 million in the project after previously providing a $34 million planning grant. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2024.

