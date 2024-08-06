Ontario substitute teacher charged with assault involving two students

A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say officers opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in April.

They say officers officials finalized details in July.

Police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Brechin, Ont., with two counts of assault involving two students.

The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024.