May 1, 2022 at 11 h 30 min

May 1, 2022 at 11 h 30 min

TORONTO — Saturday’s $11 million Lotto 649 jackpot was won by ticket holder in Ontario.

The draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize also went to an Ontario player.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on May 4 will be an estimated $5 million.