Ontario to ban name changes for sex offenders, solicitor general says

November 15, 2024 at 15 h 59 min
Liam Casey, The Canadian Press
Ontario plans to ban registered sex offenders from changing their names.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says those who are on the provincial sex offender registry will no longer be allowed to legally change their name once new legislation is passed.

Kerzner says his government’s planned changes to Christopher’s Law would also require registered sex offenders to disclose their email and social-media accounts, and report any changes to their usernames.

Offenders would also face stricter travel rules, including a requirement to report new passports or driver’s licences.

Christopher’s Law is named for 11-year-old Christopher Stephenson, who was murdered by a convicted sex offender on Father’s Day in 1998.

His father, Jim Stephenson, says the changes will help police solve sex crimes and protect vulnerable children.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

