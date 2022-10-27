Ontario to ban NDAs in sexual misconduct cases by staff at colleges, universities

October 27, 2022 at 18 h 41 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The Ontario government has introduced a bill that would ban the use of non-disclosure agreements in sexual misconduct cases among post-secondary employees who are looking for work at a different institution.

The province says the legislation would also allow schools to fire employees who’ve committed sexual abuse against students.

The new bill would also require post-secondary schools to have sexual misconduct policies in place and disciplinary measures for staff who break those rules.

The legislation would amend the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act.

The bill would also allow Toronto Metropolitan University to legally change its name from Ryerson University.

The school adopted its new name in April after a backlash against Egerton Ryerson, an architect of Canada’s residential school system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2022.

