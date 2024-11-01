Ontario to create new offence aimed at vehicle identification number fraud

November 1, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 40 min on November 1, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Allison Jones, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario to create new offence aimed at vehicle identification number fraud

TORONTO — Ontario is planning to create a new provincial offence for fraudulent vehicle registrations as a way to tackle auto theft.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria made the announcement Friday, saying it is aimed at cases of vehicle identification number fraud, in which someone steals a VIN from a car and uses that number to register a stolen vehicle.

“It’s these types of activities that, despite seeming like almost victimless crimes, are driving carjackings, late-night robberies and chaos in communities throughout the province,” he said.

Proposed legislation would create a new Highway Traffic Act offence of knowingly providing a false vehicle identification number when applying for a vehicle permit.

It would come with penalties of up to $100,000 in fines, up to six months in jail, and driver’s licence or vehicle permit suspensions.

The bill would also expand careless driving laws to parking lots in order to help police respond to unsanctioned car rallies and street racing, Sarkaria said.

The announcement comes on the same day that Toronto police announced 59 arrests and 302 charges in an auto theft investigation that involved the use of fraudulent VINs, alleging that some ServiceOntario employees were involved.

Supt. Ron Taverner said the employees are alleged to have knowingly used fake documents provided by suspects to make it look like the VINs were legitimate, and then registered Ontario licence plates to the fraudulent VINs.

No ServiceOntario employees have been arrested, but Taverner said “they will be.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Booze can now be sold in Ontario corner stores. Here’s what you need to know
Ontario News

Booze can now be sold in Ontario corner stores. Here’s what you need to know

Corner stores across Ontario are now legally allowed to sell certain types of alcohol. Here's what you…

Ontario carjacking taskforce says stolen vehicles recovered, multiple arrests made
Ontario News

Ontario carjacking taskforce says stolen vehicles recovered, multiple arrests made

TORONTO — A criminal network has been dismantled and eight people are facing dozens of auto theft,…

Dozens charged, hundreds of vehicles recovered in Toronto auto theft investigation
Ontario News

Dozens charged, hundreds of vehicles recovered in Toronto auto theft investigation

TORONTO — Dozens of people have been arrested and more arrests are expected in an ongoing investigation…