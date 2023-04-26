Ontario to fund job programs for people with criminal records

TORONTO — Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province is putting $12 million toward helping people with criminal records find employment.

The government says more than one million people in the province have a criminal record, which decreases their likelihood of getting a job and increases their likelihood of long-term poverty.

McNaughton says people have paid their dues and just want to “roll up their sleeves” and give back.

The money would fund nine projects that could help prepare up to 2,000 job-seekers for careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage processing and other industries.

The programs are set to give apprenticeship and technical training, on-the-job learning, and interview skills

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the government believes in second chances and building a strong province means no one gets left behind.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.