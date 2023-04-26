Ontario to fund job programs for people with criminal records

April 26, 2023 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario to fund job programs for people with criminal records

TORONTO — Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton says the province is putting $12 million toward helping people with criminal records find employment.

The government says more than one million people in the province have a criminal record, which decreases their likelihood of getting a job and increases their likelihood of long-term poverty.

McNaughton says people have paid their dues and just want to “roll up their sleeves” and give back.

The money would fund nine projects that could help prepare up to 2,000 job-seekers for careers in construction, manufacturing, hospitality, food and beverage processing and other industries.

The programs are set to give apprenticeship and technical training, on-the-job learning, and interview skills

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says the government believes in second chances and building a strong province means no one gets left behind.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Other programs can help uninsured, Ontario health minister says as coverage to end
Ontario News

Other programs can help uninsured, Ontario health minister says as coverage to end

TORONTO — The decision to end funding for a program that provides care for patients without health…

Ontario seeks to set priorities for school boards on student achievement
Ontario News

Ontario seeks to set priorities for school boards on student achievement

TORONTO — Ontario's school boards need to "refocus" on reading, writing and math, the province's education…

Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers for math and literacy
Ontario News

Ontario announces plan to hire 1,000 new teachers for math and literacy

TORONTO — Ontario is hiring nearly 1,000 teachers for specialized math and literacy programs, the province's…