Ontario to mark King’s coronation with party, free entry to tourist attractions

TORONTO — Ontario will mark the upcoming coronation of King Charles with carnival rides outside the legislature, a 21-gun salute and free admission to 10 attractions across the province.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Premier Doug Ford will join Indigenous leaders for a ceremony at Queen’s Park on May 6 to honour the new king.

The province says it will host a “Fun Royal Fair” on the lawn of the legislature from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be free and open to the public.

Ten attractions such as the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, the Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls, Ont., and Upper Canada Village in eastern Ontario will also offer free entry that day.

There will also be free admission to 39 provincial parks throughout the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.