Ontario to mark King’s coronation with party, free entry to tourist attractions

April 28, 2023 at 17 h 49 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario to mark King’s coronation with party, free entry to tourist attractions

TORONTO — Ontario will mark the upcoming coronation of King Charles with carnival rides outside the legislature, a 21-gun salute and free admission to 10 attractions across the province.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Premier Doug Ford will join Indigenous leaders for a ceremony at Queen’s Park on May 6 to honour the new king.

The province says it will host a “Fun Royal Fair” on the lawn of the legislature from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be free and open to the public. 

Ten attractions such as the Ontario Science Centre in Toronto, the Butterfly Conservatory in Niagara Falls, Ont., and Upper Canada Village in eastern Ontario will also offer free entry that day. 

There will also be free admission to 39 provincial parks throughout the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canada’s entertainment production sector awaiting direction for CRTC on C-11
Ontario News

Canada’s entertainment production sector awaiting direction for CRTC on C-11

TORONTO — Canada's film and television industry is anxiously awaiting forthcoming directions from the…

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson renews acquaintances with New York City FC
Ontario News

Toronto FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson renews acquaintances with New York City FC

Toronto FC's Sean Johnson welcomes the New York City FC team he used to captain to BMO Field on Saturday. The…