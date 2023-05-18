Ontario to unveil legislation after sources say Peel Region to be dissolved

May 18, 2023 at 12 h 24 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Ontario’s minister of municipal affairs is set to unveil legislation the government says will support future growth in Peel Region. 

It comes after senior government sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly, said yesterday the province would move to dissolve the upper-tier municipality. 

Mississauga and Brampton — two of the largest municipalities in Ontario — are set to be become independent cities, but the sources did not reveal plans for the smaller town of Caledon. 

The mayors of all three municipalities are set to join Minister Steve Clark for a scheduled 1:30 p.m. announcement at Queen’s Park after he tables the legislation.

Peel Region is responsible for services such as paramedics, health programs and recycling in the municipalities.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has said he would welcome efforts to remove duplication, but he believes Mississauga would owe Brampton under any separation because of the infrastructure residents have funded for Mississauga.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023. 

