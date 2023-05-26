Ontario urged to develop ‘guardrails’ on public sector use of AI

May 25, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 42 min on May 25, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Ontario urged to develop ‘guardrails’ on public sector use of AI

TORONTO — Ontario should put in place “effective guardrails” on the public sector’s use of artificial intelligence technologies, the Information and Privacy Commissioner and the Ontario Human Rights Commission said Thursday in a joint statement.

The government must urgently develop “robust and granular” rules so it can reap the benefits of AI technologies in an ethically responsible manner, the two bodies said in the statement.

“AI technologies have great potential to benefit society in terms of improved health, education, public safety, and social and economic prosperity,” they wrote. 

“However, they have also been shown to be unsafe when not effectively governed.”

A spokesperson for the Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery said the government is developing a trustworthy AI framework “that will ensure the transparent and accountable use of AI” across the public sector.

That framework says the government commits to always being transparent, disclosing when, why and how AI algorithms are used, following rules to safely and securely apply those algorithms, and protecting Ontarians’ rights. 

The human rights commission and privacy commissioner say they commend the foundation proposed in that 2021 framework, but it is “urgent for the government to establish a binding set of robust and granular rules for public sector use of AI technologies.”

The two bodies say AI technologies have great potential to benefit society, but they can be unsafe when not properly governed and may unlawfully collect personal information.

Even with de-identified information, AI technologies can perpetuate biases and lead to negative effects on marginalized people or groups, they write in the statement.

As well, they say some AI systems can create flawed or inaccurate content, raising concerns about accountability.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Police lay no charges against former Unifor head Jerry Dias in alleged bribery case
Ontario News

Police lay no charges against former Unifor head Jerry Dias in alleged bribery case

TORONTO — Former Unifor president Jerry Dias was not charged as the result of an investigation launched…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,774.08, down…