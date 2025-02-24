Ontario votes 2025: Ford expected to release platform as campaign enters final week

February 24, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario’s main political party leaders are keeping things hot on the campaign trail to start the final week of the provincial election campaign.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is expected to release his party’s official platform today — just three days before voters head to the polls.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie released their full platforms Friday and Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner released his platform on Feb. 12.

The leaders will fan across the province today, with both Ford and Crombie in the Toronto area and Stiles campaigning in western Ontario.

Schreiner, meanwhile, will campaign in cottage country with a local candidate.

The snap election is this Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

