Ontario votes 2025: Leaders fan across province for last Sunday of campaign

Ontario’s main party leaders are fanning out across the province again today as the final weekend of the provincial election wraps before election day.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is spending a second consecutive day in northern Ontario and is expected to visit Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury.

Ford is set to release his party’s platform on Monday.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles and Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will both spend time in Ottawa, with Stiles also making campaign stops in Peterborough and Bowmanville and Crombie beginning her day in Kingston.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will canvass in Elora with a local candidate.

Advanced polls are open in the province, and election day is Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2025.