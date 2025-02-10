Ontario votes 2025: Leaders in GTA, Niagara area

Ontario’s main party leaders are all back to work today and making stops in the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara region.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles will kick the day off in Toronto by making a health-care announcement alongside the president of the Ontario Nurses Association before making another stop in Port Colborne.

Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie will also start the day with a health-care announcement in Toronto before spending the afternoon visiting businesses across the city.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford will be in Oakville, where he is scheduled to make an announcement and meet with workers at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 793.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will join local candidate Carla Johnson for a tour of a YWCA women’s shelter being built in Cambridge, where they will address their party’s solutions to the crisis of caring in Ontario.

Ontario’s snap election will be held on Feb. 27.

