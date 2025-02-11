Ontario votes: Ford heads to Washington as other leaders stay on campaign trail

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is heading to Washington, D.C., today to meet with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders in his capacity as Ontario premier, while other party leaders continue campaigning in the province.

Ford is making the trip with other premiers as chair of the Council of the Federation, in a bid to promote economic ties between U.S. and Canada amid President Donald Trump’s tariff threats.

Opposition leaders have argued that Ford’s trip to Washington is inappropriate during an election, but the PC leader has maintained that he can simultaneously campaign for re-election and take anti-tariff actions as premier.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles will be making an announcement in Kitchener today, while Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make another stop in Toronto.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will also be in Kitchener before attending a local candidates’ debate in Guelph.

The snap election Ford called is set for Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.