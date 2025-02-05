Ontario votes: Most leaders set to campaign in Greater Toronto Area

Ontario’s main party leaders are mostly campaigning in the Greater Toronto area today as the focus of the snap election shifts to provincial issues.

The threat of U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods dominated the campaign trail at the start of the week, but with the hefty duties on hold until at least early March, the NDP and the Liberals say it’s time to put issues such as health care and education in the spotlight.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to make an announcement on health and poverty in Hamilton this morning, while NDP Leader Marit Stiles is expected to make another stop in Toronto.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who has continued to reiterate his tariff warnings, is set to make an announcement in Pickering, Ont., this afternoon, before an event with an international electrical workers’ union in Oshawa, Ont.

West of Toronto, Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner will be making an announcement in Guelph, Ont., before canvassing in the area.

Ontarians head to the polls on Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2025.