February 7, 2025 at 9 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario votes: Opposition leaders campaigning in northern cities, Ford in Toronto

Most of Ontario’s main party leaders will be courting voters in northern parts of the province today, as Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford returns to Toronto.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is set to make an announcement this morning in Sault Ste. Marie, before attending a local winter festival.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will be campaigning in Thunder Bay, while Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner is heading to Parry Sound.

Ford, meanwhile, is set to make an announcement in Toronto’s east end, followed by visits to workers’ unions in other parts of the city.

Opposition leaders spent Thursday on the campaign trail criticizing Ford over a lawsuit alleging that two former government staffers used their contacts in a real-estate rezoning scheme.

Ford said he didn’t know anything about the lawsuit, and was not involved in it.

The snap election will be held Feb. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.

